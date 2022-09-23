New Toronto condo tower just took a giant leak all over the city

Condos are taking over Toronto, so much so that they've found a very unique new way to establish their dominance.

New condominium tower, the Prestige at Pinnacle One Yonge, was photographed on Thursday emptying out a deluge of water onto the neighbourhood below.

Uhhhhhhhhhhh anyone know what's going on here? pic.twitter.com/OvCS7pKNq6 — Ⓜ️arc Ebuña (@DigitalSciGuy) September 22, 2022

Part of the larger Pinnacle One Yonge complex that will soon be home to Canada's tallest building, the 65-storey condo tower is now closing in on completion, with exterior finishes almost fully installed.

But with occupancy just around the corner, the project is undergoing testing that looks a little…umm…like a tower evacuating its nonexistent bladder.

Sean Lafortune, Marketing Communications Manager at Pinnacle International, tells blogTO that the outpouring of water was not an accident or leak, but "just standard water testing in advance of occupancy," adding that the deluge "was planned."

Still, the display has people on social media talking.

One comment jokes, "give him some privacy man."

Marc Ebuña, who posted the humorous photo, replied, "Not my fault if he wants to do it out in the open for all of Toronto to see!"

Another comment takes things one step further, claiming that the photo may actually be showing "A good time between two consenting buildings?"

Stay weird, Toronto. Stay weird.