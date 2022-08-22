City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dc presto card

Here's how to get a Presto card featuring your favourite superhero in Toronto

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You can now ride transit with a Presto card sporting the likeness of your favourite superhero (or villain). Unless you're one of those Marvel people. Ugh.

Metrolinx has partnered up with Fan Expo Canada, Warner Bros. and DC for a line of collectable Presto cards featuring comic book legends like Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and the Joker.

dc presto card

The DC character-themed, limited-edition transit cards — only 5,000 will be available — can be found exclusively at Metrolinx's booth at Fan Expo Canada during its run from Aug 25 through 28 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Collectors can choose from five different designs created by four renowned DC artists: Jason Fabok, Tim Sale, Yanick Paquette and Gary Frank.

Unlike fancy stainless steel engraved Presto cards and other one-off designs or promotions that give out thousands of free cards to commuters, this marketing move is hyper-focused on only the most dedicated collectors.

The cards will be available for $35 plus tax, but that's only after you spend a minimum $37 single-day admission fee (the cheapest admission available) for the festival.

And that's before you factor in the transit fare of even getting to the event.

So at that point, you'd be paying over $75 for a Presto card that functions exactly the same as the $6 card already in your wallet.

But superheroes will almost certainly be enough to sweeten the deal for many crazed fans.

Lead photo by

Metrolinx
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Clever Toronto scammers are preying on unsuspecting CNE visitors

Gun seized by Toronto cops looks like it's been submerged with the Titanic for 100 years

Toronto woman allegedly kidnapped four days ago has yet to be located by police

Here's how to get a Presto card featuring your favourite superhero in Toronto

Flooding is so bad in and around Toronto someone was seen kayaking in the streets

Toronto desperately wants major roads to go car-free more than once a year

More media personalities are calling out CTV over Lisa LaFlamme's sudden firing

Here's what's known about the Toronto Island ferry crash that injured 17