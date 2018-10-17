Presto is giving away thousands of free cards in Toronto today
For the second time this month, Scotiabank is giving away thousands of free Presto cards pre-loaded.
1,000 cards will be given at Spadina, Wellesley, Kipling, Finch, Eglinton, Don Mills, and Kennedy subway stations.
Wellesley is a new option, replacing College Station, which was a bit chaotic last time. The cards given away at these locations will be loaded with $6.
750 cards will be handed out at Oakville, Mimico, Pickering, and Scarborough GO Stations, each with $8.
The promotion is to advertise the new name of the ACC: Scotiabank Arena. The company is helping to get fans to Toronto Maple Leafs games easier, partnering with Presto to do it.
The giveaways start at 4 p.m. and continue until the cards run out. Lines started pretty early last time, so be prepared.
Join the conversation Load comments