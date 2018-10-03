Thousands of free Presto cards are being given away in Toronto today

Yes, you read that headline right.

Scotiabank will be handing out thousands of pre-loaded Presto cards at select TTC and GO stations today to mark the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener of the 2018-2019 season.

This will be the first season that the Leafs will play at Scotiabank Arena since the name was changed on July 1 this year.

Doors open at 6PM, puck drops at 7PM. See you tonight! https://t.co/0PdOFwTAAk — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) October 3, 2018

Presto cards being handed out at TTC and GO stations will be loaded with $6 and $8, respectively, “to get fans to Scotiabank Arena and Maple Leaf Square to cheer for their Maple Leafs and Raptors.”

What’s that? Oh yeah, if you miss the giveaways today, you can try again on October 17, when Scotiabank will once again hand out 10,000 more Presto cards to celebrate the Toronto Raptors home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giveaways will start at 4 p.m. until they run out at Spadina, College, Kipling, Finch, Eglinton, Don Mills and Kennedy stations, and at Oakville, Mimico, Pickering and Scarborough GO stations.