City
Angie Liu
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free presto toronto

Thousands of free Presto cards are being given away in Toronto today

City
Angie Liu
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Yes, you read that headline right.

Scotiabank will be handing out thousands of pre-loaded Presto cards at select TTC and GO stations today to mark the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener of the 2018-2019 season.

This will be the first season that the Leafs will play at Scotiabank Arena since the name was changed on July 1 this year.

Presto cards being handed out at TTC and GO stations will be loaded with $6 and $8, respectively, “to get fans to Scotiabank Arena and Maple Leaf Square to cheer for their Maple Leafs and Raptors.”

What’s that? Oh yeah, if you miss the giveaways today, you can try again on October 17, when Scotiabank will once again hand out 10,000 more Presto cards to celebrate the Toronto Raptors home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giveaways will start at 4 p.m. until they run out at Spadina, College, Kipling, Finch, Eglinton, Don Mills and Kennedy stations, and at Oakville, Mimico, Pickering and Scarborough GO stations.

Lead photo by

vivienne_wdw

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Massive fireworks show announced for Toronto

Anti-abortion rally in Toronto gets ugly

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2018 in Toronto

Thousands of free Presto cards are being given away in Toronto today

6 subway stations will be shut down in Toronto this long weekend

It’s going to feel like 34C in Toronto next week

12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in September

Only in Toronto #33: Butcher's Son, Puppy Yoga, Kostas Bakery, DaanGo Pastry Lab