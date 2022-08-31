City
winter forecast 2022

New forecast predicts a sneaky cold winter for Toronto

Summer in Toronto isn't over just yet, and city dwellers are no doubt doing everything they can to soak up the final weeks of the sunny season before it's gone. 

But in the back of everyone's minds is likely a daunting yet inevitable thought: winter is coming. And according to The 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac Canadian Edition, it's going to be a cold one.

"Frosty, frigid, freezing … however you say 'cold,' that's what's in store for most Canadians this winter," says Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac Canadian Edition, in a new forecast published this week.

"But as an added 'bonus,' we also expect a number of unusual mini-deep-freezes throughout many parts of the country, which will sneak up and surprise with their intensity."

A previous forecast for Ontario suggested that the season would start off "unreasonably" cold with buckets of snow and rain, and it seems this prediction remains.

Winter will likely arrive early this year, according to the forecast, with cold temperatures travelling down from the Yukon and northern Alberta, across the Prairies, and into southern Ontario.

And it's looking like the province will see larger-than-normal amounts of precipitation year, so don't forget to enjoy the warm, toasty weather before it's replaced with cold temps, chilly winds and so. much. snow.

