It's going to feel like a sticky 34 C in Toronto this weekend

September may be right around the corner, with the threat of fall looming in the distance, but it seems the hot and humid weather we've been seeing isn't finished with Toronto just yet.

Temperatures in the city are expected to remain quite high throughout the final days of August and first few days of September, according to The Weather Network, with a high of 25 C predicted for Tuesday despite the rain.

Wednesday will likewise see a high of 25 C, and it'll likely feel like 28 C with the humidity.

Thursday and Friday are expected to cool down slightly, with respective highs of 22 C and 23 C in the forecast, but Saturday is looking to be a scorcher.

Cloudy & humid w/ rain (t-storm possible) later this morning & into this afternoon; Becoming partly sunny late day; Mostly sunny & less humid Wed. - passing shower/t-storm possible (primarily north of Toronto); Gorgeous weather Thurs. & Friday; Partly sunny & very warm Sat. #onwx pic.twitter.com/YpA9Hatpvo — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) August 30, 2022

TWN is predicting a high 28 C for Sept. 3, though it's expected to feel like a whopping 34 C with the humidity.

The hot temperatures will be accompanied by some periods of sun but also a risk of thunderstorms, so be sure to prepare for any and all conditions if you're heading out on the town this weekend.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will then cool down slightly, with highs of 23 C, 23 C and 25 C expected, respectively.

So don't mourn the end of summer just yet, Toronto, because there's more sun and heat in store for us before that fall breeze officially settles in.