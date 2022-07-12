City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
adam sandler toronto

Someone in Toronto met both Drake and Adam Sandler on the same day

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Lots of people have been spotting Adam Sandler around Toronto lately, and catching a glimpse of Drake around here is hardly a rarity, but there are few people who can say they met both celebs on the exact same day.

However, that's truly what happened to one family on a night out in Yorkville.

Adam Sandler has already been seen in the neighbourhood before, in town for the casting and filming of a new Netflix project. Yorkville is known as a ritzy neighbourhood where you can spy on celebs (especially during TIFF) so it's no surprise Drake was hanging out there.

Shannon Shorten was out for her husband's 50th birthday with her sons on Friday night when they ran into the two celebrities.

"We were at STK for dinner then walked over to One. We saw Drake's car and were told we just missed him going in," Shorten tells blogTO.

"While we waited my older son spotted Adam walking through the patio of One. People were clapping, he was saying thank you."

She says Sandler then went into One for a bit before reemerging to once again greet his crowd of adoring fans.

"He walked in front of his people so people could interact with him," says Shorten.

"He high-fived my 11-year-old. He tapped him on his stomach and said you're a good boy, you're going to do well in school, be good."

Shorten says this was the first celebrity encounter ever for her 11-year-old.

"He couldn't have been nicer," says Shorten. "Amazing person."

Even more amazing was Shorten and her family being in the right place at the right time when Drake also walked into One that same night.

"His PA left to check out Kasa Moto first," says Shorten. "Soon after Drake and his entourage left One to go into Kasa Moto."

Lead photo by

Shannon Shorten
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hilarious video shows wild turkey taunting Barrie police in absurd cop chase

Someone in Toronto met both Drake and Adam Sandler on the same day

Toronto police finally reveal crucial bit of info about woman set on fire at Kipling Station

Cops just recovered stolen cars from a shipping container as Toronto auto thefts soar

Someone is trying to reunite a Toronto cab license from the 1970s with the driver's family

10 small cities in Ontario just ranked among the best places to live in Canada

People are convinced Toronto's hard water is causing hair loss and making them bald

Toronto falls in love with British duo moving to and exploring the city for the first time