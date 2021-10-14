Drake hung out with Alphonso Davies and other soccer stars in Toronto after last night's win

Canada's national soccer team is now one step closer to competing in next year's FIFA World Cup thanks to a decisive win at BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday night — one that is being attributed in large part to young left-back Alphonso Davies.

Fans all over the world lost it last night when Davies, 20, delivered a spectacular goal late in the first half, tying the match against Panama and ultimately pushing Canada towards an eventual 4-1 victory.

A Canadian Heritage Moment.



Alphonso Davies x Celine Dion pic.twitter.com/jGu4z7btc9 — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) October 14, 2021

People at the game bars screamed and cheered for the Bayern Munich star, as did people at bars and, presumably, fans watching from home. Meanwhile, Twitter users flooded the social network with clips of the impressive goal (that you really must see to believe) and hailed Davies as one of the greatest soccer players in existence.

Toronto-based global superstar Drake, for his part, simply shot the guy a congratulatory text message, which is such a Drake thing to do.

Herdman on Davies: He just got a text from @Drake. Drake wants to meet the boys. #OVO #ForCanada #CANMNT — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) October 14, 2021

Coach John Herdman, head of the Canadian men's national soccer team, told reporters during a press conference after the game that Davies "just got a text from Drake."

Not only did Davies get props from Drake, he got an invitation: "He wants to meet the boys," said Herdman of the chart-topping recording artist and avid sports fan.

Drake with an Alphonso Davies shoutout on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/w0Y4DTxJTx — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) October 14, 2021

What Drake wants, Drake gets, and within hours the rapper was being tagged in photos with players from the Canadian national soccer team.

Instagram posts show him posing with 22-year-old Brampton native Tajon Buchanan, England-born / Canada raised Sam Adekugbe, 26, and Toronto's own Liam Miller, 22.

A tag on Adekugbe's IG post revealed the meetup location as the Yorkville restaurant Sotto Sotto, which is famously one of Drake's favourite spots.

Some fans aren't entirely thrilled by the photos, citing the fabled "Drake Curse," which involves soccer teams losing after Drake wears their jersey or poses with one of their players in a photo.

Not that I don’t like you Drake but please…stay a bit away from Canada Soccer team…we don’t need the Drake curse…just stay with your Raptors or even Maple Leafs, that will be just fine!! Much appreciated….Thanks 🙏🏼 #CANMNT #RoadToQatar2022 https://t.co/VBR4Vr69r4 — Seb (The Rock🤘🏼) 🦊 (@SebTheRock) October 14, 2021

Davies himself was undoubtedly stoked to meet Drizzy, however, based on his reaction last year to simply being followed by the artist on Instagram.

Hey, game recognizes game, even when it's a different game.