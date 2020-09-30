Drake's favourite restaurant in Toronto is temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Celebrities visiting Toronto right now (if any) should take note: Sotto Sotto is temporarily closed on account of a possible COVID-19 exposure within the restaurant.

The much-hyped Yorkville ristorante announced the news via Instagram late Tuesday evening, stressing that its closure is voluntary and that service would resume "shortly."

"Very recently we, Sotto Sotto, were exposed to COVID-19 and we immediately initiated our planned safety procedures," reads an Instagram post from the upscale Italian joint, which is best known outside of Toronto for hosting famous people during TIFF.

"We have been advised by Toronto Public Health that we may stay open, but we have chosen to temporarily close our Toronto location to take every possible precaution to ensure your safety and peace of mind."

"Sotto's," as referenced by Drake in his 2013 hits 5AM in Toronto and Pound Cake (among other tracks), has become known for its links to the superstar in recent years.

"Damn. My second home. Gone but not forgotten," wrote champagnepapi on Instagram in 2014 after a devastating fire at the restaurant on Christmas Day.

Fortunately, Sotto Sotto bounced back from the fire to reopen in 2017, complete with its famous wall of photos showing celebrities who've eaten there, including Oprah, Elton John, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Jodie Foster and Kobe Bryant remaining intact.

As does this much more entertaining video from February, in which DJ Khaled enjoys a late-night meal with Drake at what he pronounces as "Sota Sota!"

The restaurant is currently undergoing what it describes as a "deep forensic cleaning."

"Sotto Sotto will be professionally sanitized to eliminate the possibility of any surface contamination — inside and out, for your peace of mind," reads the Instagram post. "The full team at Sotto Sotto Toronto is in self-isolation and will get tested for COVID-19."

All reservations for "the next days" will be rescheduled or cancelled, according to the restaurant, though no firm date for reopening has been set.

"Your comfort and safety are paramount to the Sotto experience," writes the team. "We appreciate and love you, and will open again shortly."