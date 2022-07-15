Toronto is in for another weekend of nightmarish traffic with a series of road closures

The 2022 Honda Indy Toronto and several other weekend events will grind vehicle traffic to a halt across the city in the days ahead, as several roads are due to close temporarily to accommodate the festivities.

The Roar on the Lake Shore will be the main event this weekend, taking place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 in and around the Exhibition Place area.

As with past years, it comes with a whole lot of road closures and snarled traffic conditions for those who insist on driving around the city.

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road and the southbound lanes on Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West were closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday for crews to begin setting up the race track, and will remain shut down until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

The TTC issued a travel notice informing customers that the transit agency "is increasing service on the 509 Harbourfront route to get you there. Customers can also take the 29 Dufferin and 511 Bathurst routes."

TTC streetcars operating on the 504B and 504C King as well as the 510 Spadina routes will be diverting on Sunday to avoid the Indy's closure area from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Not unlike the ominous warnings issued to travellers by Pearson Airport representatives, the TTC is cautioning customers "to leave extra time when travelling through these areas and to use the Trip Planner to plan trips in advance."

As a result of road closures for this weekend's @hondaindy event, there will be diversions on the following routes on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.:



•504B King route

•504C King route

•510 Spadina route



GO Transit passengers will also be affected by the chaos, with Metrolinx advising customers that GO Bus Routes 16, 21 and 31 to be rerouted around the race area for much of Saturday and Sunday.

On top of the Indy shutting down the area around Exhibition Place, the city will be closing Edward Street between Bay and Yonge on Saturday morning from 6 to 11 for the annual Festival of India parade. The parade will also include less-disruptive rolling closures in the southbound lanes of Yonge from Edward to Queens Quay.

And that is not the only parade moving through Toronto this weekend, as the Junior Carnival Parade will shut down McLevin Avenue from Sewells to Nielson and Neilson from McLevin to Finch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Yet another event is on tap with accompanying road closures this weekend, with the Bloor West Street Fest to shut down the thoroughfare between Jane and Runnymede for the entire day on Saturday.

Other areas that will be off-limits to cars include Market Street from Front to The Esplanade and all roads within High Park.

Bayview Avenue and a portion of River Street will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend for ActiveTO, which will actually make the route one of the easiest ways to travel in and out of the city centre as cyclists take over the arterial from 7 a.m. on July 16 until 7 p.m. on July 17.

Believe it or not, that only covers event-related closures, and there are also construction-related closures to be aware of.

These include Lake Shore from Yonge to Bay reduced to one westbound lane through Sunday, Yonge from The Esplanade to Lake Shore cut to one lane in each direction for work on a pedestrian bridge, Wellington between Yonge and Church restricted to a single westbound lane for TTC and sidewalk work, the streetcar track replacement mess at King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles, and lane restrictions on the Overlea Bridge.

So if there's ever been a weekend to leave that car at home and take public transit or bike, this is it.

Don't say I didn't warn you, Toronto.