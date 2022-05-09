Eat & Drink
Taste of India toronto

Toronto is getting a massive Indian food festival this summer

The Taste of India food festival is coming back to Toronto this month, which is North America's largest Indian food festival known to date. 

Expect to see hundreds of food stalls, as well as music and dance performances among large crowds of food enthusiasts.

The 2022 stage will be set on fire with classical dances and a live DJ from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. nonstop. 

"Taste Of India Food Festival has been conceptualized as something completely unique. Street food culture is a relatively fresh idea in Canada and is one that can make significant contributions to the economic, social and environmental fabric of the country," stated the company on their Facebook page

Taste of India will be taking place from July 31 to August 1 at Nathan Phillips Square, and is free to attend.

