activeto 2022

Drivers stuck for hours on Toronto highway complaining about ActiveTO again

Toronto's first ActiveTO road closures of the year took place over the Victoria Day long weekend, and it's safe to say many drivers weren't too thrilled.

The program was first introduced two years ago to give pedestrians and cyclists a chance to exercise outdoors safely amid lockdowns.

Sections of Lake Shore Boulevard West, Bayview Avenue and The Meadoway were closed this weekend to accommodate thousands of residents looking to get outside and enjoy the warm weather.

While the program has been popular among cyclists and pedestrians, drivers are once again blaming the initiative for causing standstill traffic on the Gardiner Expressway this weekend.

For most of Monday, driving eastbound on the Gardiner across the city likely meant adding an extra hour to your travels.

Even some cyclists were critical of the program, and insisted that the initiative's goals just aren't worth ensuing traffic.

Others claimed that the resulting traffic made it difficult for EMS providers to save lives across the city.

Of course, if you weren't stuck on the Gardiner you probably thought the closure was a pretty great idea.

The same roads will be closed for ActiveTO next weekend from 7 a.m. on May 28 to 7 p.m. on May 29.

