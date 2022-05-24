Drivers stuck for hours on Toronto highway complaining about ActiveTO again

Toronto's first ActiveTO road closures of the year took place over the Victoria Day long weekend, and it's safe to say many drivers weren't too thrilled.

The program was first introduced two years ago to give pedestrians and cyclists a chance to exercise outdoors safely amid lockdowns.

Sections of Lake Shore Boulevard West, Bayview Avenue and The Meadoway were closed this weekend to accommodate thousands of residents looking to get outside and enjoy the warm weather.

DO NOT take the gardiner on weekends. Seems like activeTO is back to ruin days — season of monke™️ (@pokezrmrchn) May 24, 2022

While the program has been popular among cyclists and pedestrians, drivers are once again blaming the initiative for causing standstill traffic on the Gardiner Expressway this weekend.

Please stop this #ActiveTo thing! This is absolutely insane how much traffic it creates on Gardiner! What exactly are you achieving with it?! — AnnaCa (@anavel_ca) May 23, 2022

For most of Monday, driving eastbound on the Gardiner across the city likely meant adding an extra hour to your travels.

Severe delays on eastbound Gardiner and Queensway due to closure of Lake Shore Blvd for "ActiveTO". Avoid driving. Road closures continue until approximately 9pm today. pic.twitter.com/mYQBz1AZzG — TorontoRoadClosures (@ToRoadClosures) May 23, 2022

Even some cyclists were critical of the program, and insisted that the initiative's goals just aren't worth ensuing traffic.

If I wasn’t stuck in hours of traffic on the gardiner I might be able to get home and get some water. Please stop the active TO program. It’s unnecessary to shut down roads when we have bike paths right beside them. And I’m a cyclist. But this is ridiculous — chris roberts (@craftybeachgirl) May 23, 2022

Others claimed that the resulting traffic made it difficult for EMS providers to save lives across the city.

Ridiculous. You close LakeShore for 10 cyclists while 10,000+ motorists are trapped & those that need ambulance/fire service be damned as they navigate gridlock to save lives! Build proper bicycle paths on Martin Goodman trail w/all that money you get from new condos construction — Luke Dalinda (@LukeDalinda) May 21, 2022

Of course, if you weren't stuck on the Gardiner you probably thought the closure was a pretty great idea.

More of this please. @cityoftoronto #ActiveTO @CycleToronto Leaving lots of space on the MGT and boardwalk for pedestrians. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nLUKwXzx7U — Lee Scott (@LeeScottWPW) May 23, 2022

The same roads will be closed for ActiveTO next weekend from 7 a.m. on May 28 to 7 p.m. on May 29.