Major streets in Toronto to be closed to cars for the Victoria Day long weekend

This Victoria Day weekend will be a time for everyone to relax and take some time off work. For many, it's an opportunity to go outside and get some physical activity

If that's you, maybe you're already making plans to take part in ActiveTO this weekend, taking advantage of the empty roads you can run or bike on.

If not, then consider yourself warned for all of the upcoming road closures in Toronto within the next few days.

ActiveTO will be taking place this Victoria Day weekend along sections of Lakeshore West, Bayview Ave and The Meadoway, closing down major streets adjacent to popular trails that provide space for thousands of people to be active.

Everything from Bayview Avenue at Rosedale Valley Road to Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, as well as Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

ActiveTO will also take place on Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road the following Monday (Victoria Day) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"With warmer weather approaching, the return of ActiveTO will once again support the overall wellbeing of residents, by encouraging active transportation and providing more places to get fresh air and exercise," stated councillor Jennifer McKelvie, Chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee in a news release.

ActiveTO will be taking place again on May 28th to May29th, with Heart & Stroke holding its Ride for Heart event on the 29th. The same closures will apply - sections along Lakeshore West, Bayview Ave and The Meadoway will be closed.

For a full list of road closures, you can check out the City of Toronto’s website, as well as find more information about ActiveTo.