Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2022 will have everyone gathering in person and celebrating the birthday of the Queen with some epic, loud, and colourful displays in the sky.

The biggest display of fireworks will finally be returning to the Beaches at Ashbridge's Bay. The show that hasn't happened since 2019 will feature over 2,000 individual fireworks and start at 10 p.m. on May 23.

If you're looking for a fireworks show in Scarborough The Church At The Centre is partnering with city councillor Gary Crawford to bring an epic sky display to 93 Birchmount Rd. at 8:30 p.m. on May 22.

There's also a celebration going down on May 22 at Canada's Wonderland. Their dazzling fireworks show starts when the park closes at 10 p.m. The show is approximately 15 minutes long and will feature more than 6,000 colourful explosions, reaching heights of over 800 feet.

On the unofficial side of things, a visit to Toronto parks like Trinity Bellwoods and Christie Pits will likely have DIY firework displays on deck. You can check out these spots if you're not interested in travelling to Vaughan or the waterfront but still want to get in on the fun.