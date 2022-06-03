It's going to be an absolute nightmare getting around Toronto this weekend

Toronto commuters are in for a rough weekend with major outages planned on the TTC's Line 1 and Line 2, a temporary closure of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, and to top it all off, changes to GO train and bus schedules

Metrolinx is warning commuters heading to and from downtown Toronto to pack "plenty of patience" and expect trips to "take a lot longer" thanks to the long list of transit disruptions and road closures planned in and around the city this weekend.

"Whether you're driving or planning on taking transit, our number one message to travellers this weekend: please give yourself plenty of extra time to safely get to your destination," said Metrolinx chief spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Transit riders will have to contend with shuttle buses on June 4 and 5 as there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations to accommodate track work.

Line 2: Subway service between Jane and Ossington stations will end nightly at 11 p.m. tonight and tomorrow for track work. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/9Y6I5EOtWa — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 2, 2022

Line 1 riders will also have a section of subway impacted between Wilson and Lawrence West stations, with trains to alternate on the northbound track as crews conduct maintenance on the southbound track. Anyone boarding at Yorkdale station is reminded to use the northbound platform, even if heading south.

The TTC's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Natalie Poole-Moffatt, says that the subway will still be the best way to get around the city, even if it means some shuttle bus misery.

"With ongoing transit and transportation upgrades and improvements happening across Toronto, we would encourage our customers to visit our website so they can plan their trips with maximum efficiency," said Poole-Moffatt.

GO Transit is also expected to be a bit of a mess, and bus commuters are expected to face the worst of it.

With the Gardiner and DVP closing for the Bike for Brain Health fundraiser Sunday morning and a portion of Lake Shore Boulevard shut down for construction, Metrolinx is warning that "GO bus routes will experience the most significant delays because their buses will be avoiding those road closures."

The hardest-hit routes include Route 16 (Hamilton/Toronto Express), Route 21 (Milton), Route 31 (Kitchener), and Route 65 (Barrie), with diversions expected to add a half-hour to most trips.

Trains are also going to be experiencing slowdowns and closures this weekend.

Metrolinx is advising that Lakeshore West GO trains will be operating on an hourly basis to accommodate construction at Exhibition GO Station.

The transit agency warns that both eastbound and westbound trains will be forced to use the north platform, and Exhibition will likely be busier than usual. Niagara trains are also expected to experience delays due to this construction work.

But wait, there's even more chaos in store, as construction on the Barrie line at the Davenport Diamond will halt service between Downsview GO and Union Station throughout the weekend.

GO trains will only be running between Allandale Waterfront and Downsview GO Stations every three hours, and passengers using the Barrie line are advised to use stations along the Stouffville line, if possible, where trains will be running on a regular schedule.

"We know it's not ideal, but this is critically important expansion work – and we will have additional staff at these stations throughout the weekend to help people navigate all the changes," said Aikins.



And if all of this confusion wasn't bad enough, Metrolinx casually mentions that "there's a good chance that many of its trip planning tools, such as Triplinx and Google Maps, will not be updated to reflect the GO bus diversions that are happening as a result of the road closures."

The transit agency is asking passengers to arrive early and speak to staff, as the information on your phone may prove useless.