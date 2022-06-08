8 TTC subway stations are closing down this weekend in Toronto

If you plan on taking the TTC subway this weekend there's some important things you'll need to know. It's going to be a doozy.

First off, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations on June 4 and 5 for track work.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

Also on June 4 and 5 trains on Line 1 between Wilson and Lawrence West stations will alternate use of the northbound track to accommodate maintenance work on the southbound track.

So what does this mean? During single-track operation, you will need to board southbound trains on the northbound side of the platform at Yorkdale Station and you may experience slightly longer than normal wait times.

Regular service will resume Monday morning.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from June 6 to 8 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on June 11 and 12 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.