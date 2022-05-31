Two major Toronto highways will be closed for part of this weekend

The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway will be closed this coming weekend from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 5 for the annual Inaugural Bike For Brain Health DVP ride.

For over 30 years, over 10,000 participants have taken the opportunity to ride their bikes traffic-free along the two major highways ranging from 25km, 50km and 75km distances - both a challenging and recreational opportunity for all.

The DVP ride is hosted by the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health and Baycrest Hospital, a leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare and research with a special focus on brain health and aging.

Participants will be riding the distance with the mission to defeat dementia.

Anyone can participate in the event, with registration open now until June 5. You can register individually, or even be part of a family or corporate team riding together.

All participants can gather together for post-event festivities too, which will include food and drink stands, balloon artists and wandering magicians.

For everyone planning to drive downtown on Sunday morning to afternoon, consider checking alternate routes in advance to avoid any last-minute disappointments.

You can find more information about road closures and alternate routes on the City of Toronto's website, which will show you a detailed map of where you need to go.