One of the most beautiful ducks in the world spotted in Toronto river

Calling all nature lovers: a particular kind of duck is continuously being spotted across Toronto, and its stunning colours prove to be worth the hype.

The Carolina duck, or the wood duck, is a species of perching duck found in North America and is among the most colourful waterfowl found in the continent. Males can be identified by their iridescent chestnut and green colours, with ornate patterns on every feather.

As with many bird species, female wood ducks do not have colours that are as bright as their male counterparts, but are equally as beautiful with delicate white patterns around their eyes and an elegant profile.

Carolina ducks have appeared countless times on social media, users sharing pictures that show off the birds' profiles.

They have mostly been spotted in and around High Park, The Lower Don and Humber River.

Be sure to keep an eye out for these beauties on your next walk, as well as other colourful bird species like downy woodpeckers and blue jays which can all be found in similar areas.