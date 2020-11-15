City
Tanja Saric
Posted 8 hours ago
wood duck toronto

One of the most beautiful ducks in the world keeps getting spotted in Toronto

If you live in the city but love nature, keep your eyes peeled because one of the most beautiful ducks in the world keeps getting spotted in Toronto. 

The wood duck, also known as the Carolina duck, is a species of perching duck found in North America and is actually one of the most colourful waterfowl on the continent. 

While the males are typically iridescent chestnut and green, females can often be identified with a delicate white pattern around their eye. 

Besides this, these ducks are known for having intricate patterns on nearly every feather. 

Most recently, these adorable feathered friends have been spotted in the Don River Valley Park, which is actually home to a bunch of different wildlife, waterfalls, rapids, and more. 

Wood ducks have also been spotted in Toronto's High Park.

Many who have been lucky enough to spot the colourful creatures have taken to social media to show off their find. 

Be on the lookout for a wood duck if you're out and about in one of Toronto's beautiful trails or parks. 

Kal Krause

