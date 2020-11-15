If you live in the city but love nature, keep your eyes peeled because one of the most beautiful ducks in the world keeps getting spotted in Toronto.

The wood duck, also known as the Carolina duck, is a species of perching duck found in North America and is actually one of the most colourful waterfowl on the continent.

While the males are typically iridescent chestnut and green, females can often be identified with a delicate white pattern around their eye.

Besides this, these ducks are known for having intricate patterns on nearly every feather.

Most recently, these adorable feathered friends have been spotted in the Don River Valley Park, which is actually home to a bunch of different wildlife, waterfalls, rapids, and more.

The majestic male wood duck spotted in Toronto sure is beautiful📷Steven Shpak https://t.co/aQJApxj8XW pic.twitter.com/ftC7wbgC0U — blogTO (@blogTO) November 13, 2020

Wood ducks have also been spotted in Toronto's High Park.

The elusive female wood duck has been spotted with her beautiful undercoat in Toronto #woodduck #Toronto📷Steven Shpak https://t.co/gJD20RRHk6 pic.twitter.com/EBMwc8kRN0 — blogTO (@blogTO) November 13, 2020

Many who have been lucky enough to spot the colourful creatures have taken to social media to show off their find.

Be on the lookout for a wood duck if you're out and about in one of Toronto's beautiful trails or parks.