High Park reopens in Toronto as cherry blossom bloom ends

In a strange turn of events brought on by a global pandemic, the end of cherry blossom season is cause for celebration in Toronto this year.

High Park — one of the city's largest and most-beloved green spaces — has reopened to the public after closing for one week and a half during what's known among cherry blossom fans as "peak bloom."

City officials officially closed the entire 400-acre park on April 30 to keep out the tens of thousands of tourists who usually frequent its historic sakura groves, citing obvious public health concerns.

Disappointed as many fans were, it was easy to understood the need for such a measure with a deadly and highly-contagious virus circulating in Toronto.

Some people broke the rules anyway (and paid for their actions handsomely,) but most were content to enjoy the explosion of soft pink flowers through the city's new 24-hour live BloomCam.

Still, the closure of High Park took away a significant chunk of outdoor space large enough for people to exercise while still maintaining a distance of two-metres from others.

High Park shouldn't be closed — Hogtown Sound (@HogtownSound) May 5, 2020

Thankfully, nobody can complain about the closure of High Park anymore because High Park is no longer closed.

Mayor John Tory announced on Sunday that the parks staff had confirmed the end of the cherry blossom bloom, allowing him to reopen the space as of 8 p.m. on May 10.

"Thank you to everyone who enjoys this park for their patience and understanding - you have helped us fight #COVID19 and avoid large crowds gathering," said Tory when announcing the news on Twitter.

"High Park will remain closed to vehicular traffic for the rest of the emergency so people have more space to enjoy the park and keep their distance from others."

High Park is reopening to the public starting tonight at 8PM. Parks staff advise we are through the cherry blossom bloom. Thank you to everyone who enjoys this park for their patience and understanding - you have helped us fight #COVID19 and avoid large crowds gathering. pic.twitter.com/NtMZ0aiMX3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 10, 2020

Now if only the weather would cooperate enough for us to actually enjoy going outside...