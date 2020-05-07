Man who climbed High Park cherry blossoms in middle of the night fined by Toronto Police

The infamous man who was caught on Toronto's BloomCam sneaking into High Park and climbing cherry blossom trees in the middle of the night has been identified and fined by police.

Toronto Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that "significant media led to the man being identified to police," and he was located and ticketed on Tuesday, May 5.

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the City of Toronto #BloomCam captured a man who had climbed a cherry blossom tree in High Park which is closed. Significant media led to the man being identified to police. #Covid19 #StayHome #BloomAtHome 1/ ^sm pic.twitter.com/n53yQaPQ7G — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 7, 2020

The Toronto resident — who posted a picture of himself on Instagram after sneaking into the park but quickly deleted it — was issued three provincial offence tickets for "Enter Into Area of Park Posted to Prohibit Admission; Walk Where Prohibited in Park; and Use Park Between 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Without Permit."

Cumulatively, the tickets amount to $1,150.

"The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation during these difficult times. The vast majority of people have adhered to the orders and by-laws to keep our communities safe & healthy," police wrote on Twitter.

"Members of the Toronto Police Service, in partnership with City of Toronto staff, are patrolling High Park and other parks & squares to ensure ongoing compliance. When orders and by-laws are breached enforcement will be considered, as necessary."

High Park is currently closed to all visitors in order to prevent people from gathering in crowds amid the peak bloom season, but the city has set up a 24-hour livestream of the trees so residents can enjoy the cherry blossoms from home.

So if you were planning to (illegally) sneak into the cherry blossom grove anytime soon, don't forget to smile because you'll likely be on candid camera.