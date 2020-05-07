City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
high park bloomcam

Man who climbed High Park cherry blossoms in middle of the night fined by Toronto Police

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The infamous man who was caught on Toronto's BloomCam sneaking into High Park and climbing cherry blossom trees in the middle of the night has been identified and fined by police.

Toronto Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that "significant media led to the man being identified to police," and he was located and ticketed on Tuesday, May 5. 

The Toronto resident — who posted a picture of himself on Instagram after sneaking into the park but quickly deleted it — was issued three provincial offence tickets for "Enter Into Area of Park Posted to Prohibit Admission; Walk Where Prohibited in Park; and Use Park Between 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Without Permit."

Cumulatively, the tickets amount to $1,150. 

"The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation during these difficult times. The vast majority of people have adhered to the orders and by-laws to keep our communities safe & healthy," police wrote on Twitter

"Members of the Toronto Police Service, in partnership with City of Toronto staff, are patrolling High Park and other parks & squares to ensure ongoing compliance. When orders and by-laws are breached enforcement will be considered, as necessary."

High Park is currently closed to all visitors in order to prevent people from gathering in crowds amid the peak bloom season, but the city has set up a 24-hour livestream of the trees so residents can enjoy the cherry blossoms from home. 

So if you were planning to (illegally) sneak into the cherry blossom grove anytime soon, don't forget to smile because you'll likely be on candid camera. 

Lead photo by

mosodede

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is when Home Depot is reopening in Ontario and what the stores will look like

Ontario poultry plant waited 3 weeks to publicly disclose COVID-19 outbreak

Man who climbed High Park cherry blossoms in middle of the night fined by Toronto Police

Scheduled curbside pickup times might become a thing at stores in Toronto

Ontario okays the resumption of elective surgeries

Toronto's new river is starting to take shape

A squirrel is locked inside a Toronto store and people are worried about it

COVID-19 cases drop in Ontario and more than 13,000 people have recovered