high park cherry blossoms

High Park cherry blossom webcam captures people climbing trees in the middle of the night

The City of Toronto has officially closed off High Park to prevent crowds from gathering to see the cherry blossoms, and they've introduced a 24-hour BloomCam instead to allow people to watch the progress of the sakura trees from their homes until peak bloom ends. 

But because that webcam is livestreaming around the clock, it managed to capture footage of two residents breaking the rules late last night. 

One Twitter user posted screenshots of the video footage online at 1:47 a.m., and the photos show two people inside the park with bikes. 

The screengrabs also appear to show at least one of the two people climbing a sakura cherry tree. 

While the identities of the two people in the photos remain unknown, it's becoming abundantly clear that the BloomCam can serve to highlight bad behaviour, as well as to share the beautiful flowers with residents of Toronto. 

The cherry blossom live stream has been decently popular since it first launched last week, and it's only one of several virtual events planned by the city to allow residents to admire the flowers without ever leaving their homes.

Various virtual walks through the trees will be available during peak bloom, the first of which took place yesterday. 

While the High Park cherry blossoms usually attract tens of thousands of visitors during bloom season every year, the virtual option makes the flowers accessible to even more people while encouraging social distancing. 

But if you find watching flowers on a livestream just slightly underwhelming, you can always tune in in hopes of catching some bad behaviour from people who don't seem to know they're on candid camera. 

Sandeep

