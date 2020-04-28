City
cherry blossoms toronto

The cherry blossoms have started to bloom in Toronto

The cherry blossoms are starting to bloom in Toronto — although technically we're not really supposed to be outside enjoying them right now. 

Photos of pink buds popping up at Trinity Bellwoods Park are starting to show up on social media. Cherry blossom season awaits no one, not even those stuck in the house during quarantine. 

The highly-anticipated trees usually arrive with tons of fanfare, but I wouldn't recommend rushing out to take a look at them, especially not when they're located in Toronto's worst park for social distancing

The City has even started fencing the area off at the south-end of the park where the greatest cluster of Sakura trees exist.

High Park, which usually gets crushed every year with cherry blossom admirers, will be closed during pre-bloom and peak bloom periods.

What usually sees tens of thousands of visitors will (hopefully, by law) be empty as we're all encouraged to stay inside, or else face a $750 fine. 

There'll be a virtual walk-through of the High Park sakura grove available eventually, though none for the smaller sightings at other hotspots like Trinity Bellwoods or U of T.

