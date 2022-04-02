10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month include Bloordale Village’s brunch spot and one of the city’s best spots for Tex-Mex and margaritas.

Here are businesses that closed in Toronto in March.

The 7/11 taquitos will have to hold it down in place of this College Street favourite. The vibes and hard shell tacos were immaculate at Hotmess but owner Chris Palik closed the restaurant permanently as of March 1.

This alleyway takeout window serving South African-style brunch has closed for good. The closure of their commissary comes a year after shutting down their sit-down spot on Dundas West.

City Betty transformed into a general store during lockdown, but it wasn’t enough to keep going during COVID-19. The Danforth East business closed mid-March.

After seven years, this Queen West womenswear store, which originally opened in Koreatown in 2015, closed with a massive sale.

The Queen Street outpost of this mother-daughter owned taqueria is no more. Luckily they still have a location in the Annex for shrimp tacos and burritos.

Toronto doesn’t just get new brunch spots—sometimes we lose them too. Baddies announced they were closing at the end of March due to the “ongoing realities and complexities of Covid.”

This Steeles Avenue destination for epic gourmet churros has closed after six years in Scarborough. According to the El Habby's Instagram, Michelle and Chef Angel Videaux will be focusing on their ongoing partnership with luxury grocer McEwan.

Organic coffee and vintage was the calling card of this community hub in Mimico, but owners of the cafe are turning their focus to “new opportunities and growing our family.” The cafe closed on March 2.

Longtime Chinese-Canadian restaurants continue to bite the dust. It’s unclear when exactly this small Eglinton West biz for sweet and sour chicken balls closed, but what we do know is that a Korean restaurant called JJ Fried Chicken officially replaced it this month.

Another day, another King felled by incoming condos. There are still plenty of BKs left in the city but the closure of this one marks the continuing upheaval of a Parkdale corner that’s seen other neighbourhood hubs like Island Foods, Hasty Market and McD's kicked to the curb.