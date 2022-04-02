Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
burger king toronto

Burger King just permanently closed a location in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Burger King has just permanently shut down a Toronto location at a major intersection.

Similar to the McDonald's that once haunted the King and Dufferin area, the Burger King at the intersection was a notorious stop-off for greasy fast food at nighttime.

burger king toronto

The empty storefront of Burger King at King and Dufferin. Photo by Amy Carlberg.

Food options in the area, including beloved Caribbean restaurant Island Foods, have been razed as of late due to the incoming XO Condos development.burger king toronto

Signage for XO Condos. Photo by Amy Carlberg.

Huge, obnoxious signage is now up where the Island Foods used to be.

burger king toronto

Interior of the recently closed Burger King at King and Dufferin. Photo by Amy Carlberg.

Next to it is the skeleton of the Burger King. 

burger king toronto

Sign in the window of Burger King at King and Dufferin.

Signage in the window depicting an apologetic mascot says the location permanently closed on March 15, and advises that the closest locations nearby are at College and Spadina, and on Yonge St. across from the Eaton Centre.

Photos by

Amy Carlberg

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Burger King just permanently closed a location in Toronto

Controversial restaurant group that has totally taken over Toronto changes name

Toronto woman's side hustle that makes ugly produce beautiful keeps selling out

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Win a Tia Maria Matcha Moment Experience

Toronto restaurant known for its Korean barbecue has permanently closed

People are now driving an hour from Toronto to visit Ontario's hottest new bakery

This roti shop just outside Toronto sells out of legendary doubles every Saturday