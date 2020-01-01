Demolitions in Parkdale for new condo development continue

The intersection of King and Dufferin has lost yet another Parkdale fixture.

Just one month since the closing of the infamous McDonald's at the southwest corner, the neighbourhood has now lost the longtime convenience store Hasty Market as well.

Neighbourhood Instagram account @ParkdaleLife posted a video yesterday of construction workers taking down the Hasty's trademark sign.

People have been flooding the post's comment section with sad farewells to the corner store which will make way for XO Condos: one of the city's most hated developments.

The complex, which will consist of one 17-storey condo on the northeast corner and another 14-storey condo where McDonald's and Hasty Market once were, has already drastically changed the landscape of King and Dufferin.

Island Foods — Parkdale's 30-year-old go-to for Caribbean food — closed earlier this year to make room for the development, to the horror of roti fans.

XO Condos was proposed several years ago. And despite protests by affordable housing advocates, it was approved by city council in late 2017.