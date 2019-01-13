The most hated new condo developments in Toronto

The most hated new condos developments in Toronto have really rubbed the citizenry the wrong way. These incoming projects are usually towering buildings breaking bylaws, cutting through communities, or set to replace historic homes. That or they're just plain old ugly, if renderings are anything to go by.

Here are my picks for the most hated condo developments in the city.

Margaret Atwood hates it, and she wrote the Handmaid's Tale, which means if we don't want to plunge headfirst into a dystopian future of real estate, we should hate it too, right? This eight-storey, condo in the Annex has been accused of violating bylaws due to its height, and will definitely stick out like a glassy sore thumb when its finished.

Replacing the smell of sweet, sweet bread with the dust of construction, this 19-storey condo is set to rise up from the ashes of the old two-storey Silverstein's Bakery in Baldwin Village. As locals lament the loss of freshly-baked rye and bagels (homey baked goods: priceless) it's worth noting the property set Lamb Development back $24 million.

Development and social services-wise, Parkdale has had it rough. Despite protesting the 17-storey and 14-storey buildings at King and Dufferin, the corner will soon be home to this duo of massive Lifetime Developments condos. Keep your high-end units (and all your kissy-face ads), we want affordable housing and Island Foods.

The corner of Queen and Parliament is slated to be the home of an austere 29-storey condo from ONE Properties, that, according the public, isn't very easy on the eyes. By 2021, you can expect to see a bulky, stair-like grey construct from Kirkor Architects that is sure to stick out in quirky Corktown with its disproportionate massing.

Toronto's historic Dominion Public Building—which curves beautifully along Front Street—is about to get two phallic rental towers poking out of it thanks its recent purchase by Larco Investments. People are pretty horrified by its design so far: goodbye heritage Beaux Arts, hello the ROM of condos.

A heritage designation doesn't hold much weight in this town, hence approved plans to turn a bungalow in Toronto's South Rosedale Heritage Conservation District into a 26-unit luxury condo. Despite the fact the Hariri Pontarini design is actually quite nice, the My Rosedale Neighbourhood group wasn't having it—not in their backyards.

Newtonbrook Plaza may not hold nostalgic value for everyone, but the Food Basics that sits inside of it sure hold some nutritional value for locals. This 50-year-old grocery store will soon fall victim to not one but five condos in a process that'll be dragged out over a decade. You've got to feel sorry for the residents of the low-rise apartment next door.