Toronto neighbourhood bites back against condo developer

City walls get graffitied all the time, but there's something especially poignant about a recent message left by an anonymous tagger for condo developer Brad J. Lamb.

"Fuck you and fuck your condos," it says. "Leave us alone."

If that's not a Toronto motto, I don't know what is.

The eloquent message can be seen scrawled on the wall of what used to be Silverstein's Bakery at 193 McCaul St., which shut down abruptly two years ago.

The low-rise where the venerated family-run bakery operated for nearly a century was bought for around $24 million by Brad J. Lamb in 2016.

The giant developer will soon be replacing the building at Baldwin and McCaul with a 19-storey condo called The Bread Company—in homage to Silverstein's loaves of rye and bagels—and clearly Baldwin Village locals aren't having it.

Considering the neighbourhood is getting a dusty pile of construction in place of a bakery that once made the area smell like sweet, sweet bread, I don't really blame them.