Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
xo condos toronto

This is what's replacing the McDonald's that just got demolished in Toronto

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
As Toronto mourns the loss of the iconic King and Dufferin McDonald's that often served as a microcosm of Parkdale's endearing eccentricity, they are also wondering about XO Condos and the dreaded gentrification that is up next for the intersection.

The project has been a long time coming but is now officially happening, with units in one of the two mixed-use condo buildings already in the sales phase and floorplans and other details now revealed.

xo condos torontoThe kitty-corner buildings will be 14 storeys and 17 storeys, respectively, and will include underground parking and ground-level retail in brick-and-glass facades. Communal outdoor spaces, a spin room and fitness facilities, a lounge and dining room and a "kids zone" are among the advertised amenities.

There will be 307 units in the smaller building — which is being built on the former McDonald's lot — ranging from 450 to 1,250 square feet with prices starting from the low $400,000s.

The most impressive unit includes a wraparound terrace of over 1,000 square feet on the top floor, as well as two bathrooms and a powder room — essentially, not very Parkdale as we all know it.

xo condos torontoThe development has been controversial, to say the least, in a neighbourhood that is arguably one of the last strongholds in the face of  Toronto's skyrocketing rent and housing prices, shiny new highrises and bougie, Instagrammable bars and restaurants.

Residents will have to wait and see if and how the new buildings further change the belovedly eclectic area.

Lead photo by

XO Condos

