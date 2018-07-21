The 10 most Instagrammable restaurants in Toronto

Instagrammable restaurants in Toronto are the types of establishments where the phone camera eats first. With backdrops and dishes more photogenic than we’ll ever be, a meal at any of these spots are pretty much guaranteed to have your phones blowin' up with likes.

Here are my picks for the most Instagrammable restaurants in Toronto.

Not only do the Chinese dishes at this Dundas West spot come presented flawlessly, the interior alone is worth a picture. Moody neon lighting, soft plush seats and a palette of pinks will be sure to give your feed a fun pop of colour.

The opening of a vegan Mexican restaurant is already worth the buzz, but the hanging plants of this airy space in the Financial District make it all the more enjoyable to dine on banana chocolate churros.

The pink-washed downstairs area of this bar on West Queen West is a photoshoot waiting to happen. Whether it’s the the lo-fi security footage TVs or the faux-phones by the party line, it won’t be hard to strike a good pose here.

When it comes to this Kensington brunch spot, we all know what the main attraction is: those jiggly, fluffy Japanese souffle pancakes. Doused in custard, sprinkled with fruits and topped with whipped cream, these things are nothing short of picture perfect.

There are few places more photogenic to spend happy hour than this Italian restaurant on King West, with a palatial interior, pops of pastel tones and a modern-meets-seventies vibe that will make the perfect backdrop to your #humpday pic.

Far from the nightclub it once housed, this elegant Peruvian establishment on Wellington has transformed into a sophisticated place to feast on fancy tostadas, cocktails, and – oh, yes, crack open a beautiful sphere of chocolate filled with honeycomb and edible flowers.

With a second spot in Brookfield Place, there's now two locations to photograph this cafe's incredible breakfast dishes. Just looking at their eggs bennies covered in pink beet hollaindaise sauce will perk your morning right up; be sure to grab a flick for old memories' sake.

One of the most popular vegetarian restaurants in the city, this restaurant is all class – no surprise, seeing as it's Yorkville. Aside from all the attractive and healthy dishes here, the checkered floors, jungle plant wallpaper and giant leaf mural by Tisha Miles are all winners too.

It may be hard to catch a dinner reservation here but the wait is definitely worth it. Not only is the Italian food phenomenal, this Dundas West spot’s California-esque vibe and signature mural by local artist Madison Van Rijn add to its summery ambiance.

If this Parkdale spot’s selfie room hasn’t popped up on your feed yet (or at least on your explore page) you clearly haven’t been on IG in a while. This healthy-meets-junky spot literally has a dedicated area designed with comics by U.K. artist Vegan Sidekick just for the ‘gram.