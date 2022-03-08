A Toronto taco joint is closing and selling off all its equipment and furniture

Looking for a kitschy neon sign to brighten up the living room? Some polished chrome bar stools, perhaps? How about a commercial high temperature undercounter dishwasher with built-in booster heaters?

You'll find it all (and so much more) at an upcoming auction for the soon-to-close Queen West location of the Toronto restaurant brand Mi Taco Taqueria.

"It comes with a heavy heart, sadness and much consideration that our original Mi Taco location at 247 Queen Street West will close its doors Sunday March 13, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.," announced the owners of the business online recently, noting that their Bloor Street West location will remain open.

"As we all have been physically, emotionally and financially challenged for the past two years, we bid you a heartfelt farewell. Please enjoy 10 per cent off any food items from today until our last day, or drop by and visit our Mi Taco location at 521 Bloor St. W or through any delivery apps."

As sad as it is to see yet another local restaurant fall victim to the impacts of COVID-19 and related lockdown measures, this story has a (Patron) silver lining in the form of a public auction, similar to what we've seen happen with such popular haunts as Wayne Gretzky's and the Yonge-Dundas Square Pickle Barrel.

An auction company that goes by the handle REAL on Kijiji is currently advertising an upcoming sale at 247 Queen St. W on Monday March 14, 2022.

The auctioneer bills the business as a "famous restaurant in Toronto," but doesn't explicitly say the name.

Anyone who has stepped foot inside the restaurant that has long lived at that address, however, can immediately recognize Mi Taco's decor and furniture.

There isn't a ton of information online yet about how much the restaurant fixtures will go for — only the Kijiji ad and a rather comprehensive photo gallery showing what's up for sale next Monday.

For an aspiring restaurateur, there are some great pieces to be had (likely at a fraction of the original price, as the equipment will come used).

There are critical back-of-house pieces galore being sold off next Monday at the Queen West location of Mi Taco — everything from deep fryers and griddles to food prep stations.

Ice machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and wash stations are also up for auction.

You can even buy a separate outdoor walk-in freezer, if that's something you happen to need.

The company also appears to be selling off small but necessary pieces of restaurant hardware such as serving trays, bowls, bottles, disposable gloves and various tong-like contraptions.

But more exciting for the average person is what the auction will be offloading in terms of furniture and decor.

Cute tables!

Cute chairs!

Cute bar tchotchkes! A sangria jug!

And did I mention that neon tequila sign? (I know I did, it's just that dope.)

It is unclear at this point if any food items are included in the auction, though photos do show a far amount of frozen tortillas and bottled beverages including Jarritos and Dos Equis.

The auction preview takes place this coming Monday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., according to the ad. Online viewing options are available.

"Space is limited," reads the Kijiji listing. "Register now by replying to the ad!"

Pickup and removal for those who win items will take place the following day on March 15 at 247 Queen St. W.

See you there if my bid's high enough to score that sweet neon tequila sign.