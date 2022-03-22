Cuban restaurant in Toronto known for their churros permanently closing

One of Toronto's Cuban restaurants that made great churros has announced they'll be closing this month.

El Habanero & Churrobar served classic Cuban food like Cubano sandwiches, but was perhaps even more known for their gourmet churros that they incorporated into creations like churro sundaes and churro cakes.

Now, after a six-year run, the restaurant's owners have announced on social media that they'll be moving on from their storefront.

"I have accepted the opportunity of a lifetime at McEwan," reads the announcement signed by Habanero owners Michelle and Angel Videaux.

"You'll (soon) be able enjoy even more of our goodies there directly."

El Habanero's churro cakes have been available at McEwan stores in the past, so a connection has already been established between the brands.

"This is a great new beginning for us, so don't be sad," reads the closing post.

The last day for El Habanero will be March 31.