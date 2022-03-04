Toronto cafe permanently closing to focus on growing family

A Toronto cafe has announced they're permanently closing to focus on their growing family and new opportunities.

Sidenote has changed their Instagram bio to "See you in a while, crocodiles" and announced their closure in a post.

They've been known for creations like specialty hot chocolates and drinks like their "Raspberry Beret" made with espresso, chocolate and raspberry topped with tons of whipped cream.

"We regret to announce that we will be taking a step back from small business ownership to focus on new opportunities and our growing family," the announcement post reads.

"The last four years have been some of our best and we have loved becoming part of the Mimico community."

If you're sad to see the coffee shop go and might actually have the means to save it, they're actually open to people reaching out about taking over the turnkey operation.