Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sidenote toronto

Toronto cafe permanently closing to focus on growing family

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto cafe has announced they're permanently closing to focus on their growing family and new opportunities.

Sidenote has changed their Instagram bio to "See you in a while, crocodiles" and announced their closure in a post.

They've been known for creations like specialty hot chocolates and drinks like their "Raspberry Beret" made with espresso, chocolate and raspberry topped with tons of whipped cream.

"We regret to announce that we will be taking a step back from small business ownership to focus on new opportunities and our growing family," the announcement post reads.

"The last four years have been some of our best and we have loved becoming part of the Mimico community."

If you're sad to see the coffee shop go and might actually have the means to save it, they're actually open to people reaching out about taking over the turnkey operation.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto cafe permanently closing to focus on growing family

Russian restaurant in Toronto forced to defend itself and stop serving products from Russia

Toronto is getting an ambitious new restaurant from LA-based social dining curators

Toronto is getting an all-you-can-eat Indian banana leaf feast

Popular Toronto bakery permanently closing its first location

Award-winning Vancouver steakhouse opening first Toronto location

Toronto restaurant that was a neighbourhood secret is permanently closing

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month