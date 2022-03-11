Toronto temps set to shoot back up to spring-like double digits after one more bout of snow

After a brief hint of spring weather that had everyone hoping we'd reached the end of another frigid, lockdown-riddled winter, it was back to messy snow in Toronto earlier this week, which the public was certainly not too happy about.

And though more of the white stuff is on the way for the GTA and the rest of the province starting on Friday, meteorologists are forecasting another spell of unseasonably warm weather next week just in time for those of us who are sticking around for March Break.

The Weather Network is still forecasting snow across Southern Ontario, with light snow to hit today, followed by heavier amounts tonight into Saturday.

Travel is set to be a bit of a mess, and untreated roads and sidewalks will get icy as temperatures dip down below freezing, to -6 C tonight and -9 C Saturday night.

Saturday will also feel quite chilly and windy throughout the day (-10 C with windchill) as flurries continue, bringing about 5 cm of accumulation to the GTA, up top around 10 cm in the Niagara and Ottawa areas, and even more near Kingston.

Occasional light snow in the GTA will pick-up this afternoon & spread into Niagara; Snow ends early evening (tonight for Niagara); 2-4cm GTA & 4-8cm Niagara; Most snow melts on contact w/ pavement today; Untreated surfaces become icy tonight; Blustery, flurries & cold Sat. #onwx pic.twitter.com/9mcKD7nvAA — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) March 11, 2022

Flurries will likely continue Sunday as temps remain cold, around 0 C but feeling more like - 5 C.

But, if we wait out this hit of wintry conditions, we can enjoy some balmier temps more reminiscent of the end of April by mid-week.

"Above-seasonal temperatures, possibly well into the teens, are expected to last through the weekend," The Weather Network says in a blog post Friday morning.

Wednesday is currently expected to reach 10 C under mainly sunny skies, Thursday will get even warmer at 15 C with a mix of sun and clouds, and Friday will be 12 C, also with a fair bit of sun throughout the day.

With clocks going forward over the weekend for Daylight Saving Time, that sun will also be sticking around for longer in the evening.

a sci fi movie wherein everyday or every other day is a radically new set of weather conditions - bright, warm t-shirt appropriate sunshine one day; waking up to fresh fallen snow the next; followed by a city full of treacherous ice. based on the true story of Toronto in March — 𝓛𝓸𝓾𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓢𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓻 (@jlouisesider) March 11, 2022

Unfortunately, the warmer climate won't be sticking around for long, with the agency noting that "this will likely be a false start to spring as we will continue to be tested by the flip-flopping weather."

Wild temperature swings are indeed anticipated in the longer-term forecast for the rest of spring.