It's snowing again in Toronto after just one day of warm weather and people are done

You know what sucks? Toronto's weather. Sorry not sorry. I'm over it — and judging by the overall sentiment among people online this afternoon, I'm far from the only one.

We, as a city, are done with this gloomy, grey grossness. We're done with road salt ruining our expensive boots, we're done with toques effing up our hair, and we're done with feeling like our heads are about to explode every time the temperature swings by 20 degrees overnight.

Please join me in shaking my left fist at the sky while using my right hand to scroll L.A. apartment listings.

Not even 24 hours after hitting a relatively balmy 16 C on Sunday, temperatures have dropped dramatically down to just 1 C in Canada's biggest city as of Monday afternoon.

The #weather in #Toronto is so meshughuna - yesterday it was 16C and mostly cloudy. Now it is 1C (feeling like -4C) and light #snow is falling! Mother Nature can’t make up her mind.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/UFZ0JgCVsf — Jordan H. Green (@jordanhgreen) March 7, 2022

But it's not really even the temperature that we're mad about; it's the feeling of looking outside to see thick snowflakes falling, once again, after that brief tease of springlike weather.

I see the snow has arrived in time to wash off the sunscreen #Toronto #Weather — Derek DeCloet (@decloet) March 7, 2022

"No, no, no, no, no, I hate it, no, no, no, please no, why? no..." is the jist of how most people felt upon looking outside to snow coming down.

Wtf is up with toronto it was like 16degrees summer yesterday and it suddenly decided to snow?! — Yenny | Voice Actor & Content Creator (@yennybelles) March 7, 2022

It's not like one of those pretty, mid-November winter wonderland snowfalls, either.

wet snow today pic.twitter.com/yuHut23BRU — Nick Szgatti (@SzgattiNick) March 7, 2022

It's a flurry of grey on brown on sadness.

Annoyed, downtrodden and chilly as we all may be, anyone who's lived in the city for more than a year can tell you that this kind of back-and-forth BS weather is pretty normal for Toronto.

only in Toronto will you have incredibly nice and sunny spring-like weather one day, and then it immediately goes back to stinky ol' winter with snow the next day 😔 — Mar 🌠 Lil' Pink VTuber Fella (@MarKatoto) March 7, 2022

But after a particularly harsh winter rife with ice, rain, extreme cold temperatures and even a literal blizzard, plus two years of back-and-forth pandemic lockdowns... most of us are simply done.

Hopefully this will be the last snow fall of the year ❄☃️ https://t.co/2CJqUocZZL — Randy Tagoe (@RandyjrTagoe) March 7, 2022

Meteorologists say we can expect plenty more temperature swings this season before consistent warm weather takes hold. Sorry. I really am sorry to deliver that message.