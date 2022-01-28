Toronto hit with another extreme cold warning with temperatures feeling like -35

The new year has rolled in with some particularly extreme winter weather, and between the excessive snowfall and arctic temperatures, it's made for an uncomfortable start to 2022.

Friday is proving no different, a frigid blast of air triggering an extreme cold weather warning for Toronto issued by Environment Canada just before 11 a.m., warning of windchill factors dragging the mercury down into the -30 C to -35 C zone.

Meanwhile, Mars' Jezero Crater will see a comparatively mild high of -12.1 C today.

Your weekend plans may require a few more layers than usual, with the extreme temperatures expected to linger through Saturday morning before warmer weather arrives.

Even through Friday's sunshine hours, air temperatures in the negative double digits are being bolstered by icy winds, already feeling like a numbing -25 C.

Throughout these extreme cold weather events, Toronto has been operating emergency warming centres for vulnerable populations, their opening automatically triggered when an alert is issued.

Warming centres — operating at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., 195 Princes' Blvd., and 150 Borough Dr. — offer one means for those experiencing homelessness to find shelter, though their limited availability and hours mean many are still toughing it out in the cold.

They open by 7 p.m. on the day an alert is issued, and close at noon on the day it expires.

Environment Canada warns that the health risks associated with extreme cold exposure are "greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter."

Under such extreme conditions, frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.