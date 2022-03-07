Special weather alert issued for Toronto as harsh winter weather returns

I hope you made the most of Sunday's eerily warm temperatures, Toronto, because that tiny stretch of springlike weather has ended just as quickly as it began... and the day ahead is not looking pretty.

On the contrary: Monday is actually due to be quite nasty, if meteorologists are correct.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Toronto at 6:35 a.m. this morning due to a risk of freezing rain, among other commute-snagging cold weather woes.

"Wintry mix of precipitation expected today," reads the alert. "A Texas low will bring a messy mix of precipitation to the area today. Precipitation has begun as rain; however, a risk of freezing rain remains for this morning."

Both the morning and evening commutes are "likely to be impacted," according to EnviroCan. Motorists are, as usual, advised to give themselves plenty of extra time to get to where they're going.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions," reads the alert.

"Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

On the positive side, temperatures aren't ridiculously low — we're actually expected to see temps rise above the freezing mark early this afternoon.

Any freezing rain or drizzle should turn into regular rain as the day goes on, particularly near Lake Ontario, though "precipitation will transition to wet snow, with minimal accumulations" early in the evening, if the forecast is right.

The bottom line? Don't wear fresh white kicks outside today... or any day until like, June, probably.