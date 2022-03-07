City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as harsh winter weather returns

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

I hope you made the most of Sunday's eerily warm temperatures, Toronto, because that tiny stretch of springlike weather has ended just as quickly as it began... and the day ahead is not looking pretty.

On the contrary: Monday is actually due to be quite nasty, if meteorologists are correct.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Toronto at 6:35 a.m. this morning due to a risk of freezing rain, among other commute-snagging cold weather woes.

"Wintry mix of precipitation expected today," reads the alert. "A Texas low will bring a messy mix of precipitation to the area today. Precipitation has begun as rain; however, a risk of freezing rain remains for this morning."

Both the morning and evening commutes are "likely to be impacted," according to EnviroCan. Motorists are, as usual, advised to give themselves plenty of extra time to get to where they're going.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions," reads the alert.

"Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

On the positive side, temperatures aren't ridiculously low — we're actually expected to see temps rise above the freezing mark early this afternoon.

Any freezing rain or drizzle should turn into regular rain as the day goes on, particularly near Lake Ontario, though "precipitation will transition to wet snow, with minimal accumulations" early in the evening, if the forecast is right.

The bottom line? Don't wear fresh white kicks outside today... or any day until like, June, probably.

Lead photo by

Suhail Akhtar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police catch mystery man who was bear spraying people in the face on the TTC

Office building welcomes back Toronto workers but people are hating how they did it

Vegan protesters completely trolled by rival demonstration in Toronto

Here is where Toronto's next subway stations and bus terminals will be located

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as harsh winter weather returns

It's melting garbage glacier season in Toronto and people are grossed out

Toronto is getting an amazing flower farm with help from homes across the city

Train full of military tanks spotted rolling through Toronto gives highway drivers a shock