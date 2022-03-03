City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Temperatures are going to reach a scorching 15 C in Toronto this week

We'll get a little preview of spring this weekend in Toronto as temperatures suddenly spike to 15 C after staying in the relatively low single digits if not dipping below zero.

That's right, following just two more days of two-degree weather on Friday and Saturday, the temperature will suddenly jump to 15 C on Sunday. 

Don't get too excited and start planning park hangs though...maybe make it more of a brief walk.

While it may be T-shirt weather this weekend temperature-wise, some showers are also forecasted right now. There's a POP (probability of precipitation) of 60 per cent and one to three millimetres of rain are predicted.

Though the temperature is forecasted to be 15 C, the Weather Network says it'll actually feel more like 13 C, and at night the temperature should dip back down to -2 C.

Bottom line, you won't want to put away your winter coat and boots just yet. After Sunday, we're headed for another cold and dreary week with temperatures around 0 C to 4 C and even some light flurries and snow in the forecast.

Lead photo by

Carlos Bezz

