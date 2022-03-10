City
Toronto on track for another big shot of snow just in time for the weekend

I've got good news and bad news about Toronto's weather this week — which would you like first? Haha, jk, you don't have a choice. I'll tell you chronologically.

A major winter storm is currently heading toward Ontario and Quebec, where some early March Break travel plans will likely be gummed up by heavy snow and other winter delights.

"An initial system will track south of Ontario on Friday, bringing widespread light snow across the region, with just a couple of centimetres expected during the day," reports the Weather Network of the incoming storm.

"The main system, however, will quickly engulf that low bringing the heavier snowfall amounts Friday night into Saturday."

Toronto should be spared the worst of the effects, according to meteorologists, with about five centimetres of accumulation expected in total across the GTA.

That said, the system is reportedly "a bit more complex than usual" and could wobble in any direction, bringing even more nasty winter weather (or less!) to the region.

Temperatures should stay moderate with a low of -10 C expected overnight on Saturday, but winds could prove problematic.

"Along with the snow, strong winds will develop through Saturday afternoon, creating potential whiteout conditions, reduced visibility and difficult travel through that time," reads the Weather Network report. "Cold and blustery conditions, with 50-70 km/h wind gusts, will stir up some lake-effect snow in behind the system Saturday evening through Sunday for parts of southern Ontario."

Now for the good news: Things are only going to get warmer from there on out.

The forecast for Toronto suggests that the snow will taper off on Sunday as temperatures rise from zero degrees all the way up to 8 C by Monday.

There could be some rain in the mix early next week as a new, warmer system works its way into the region, but by next Thursday, we're looking at a high of 14 C with sunny skies.

In other words, if the predictions of meteorologists are accurate, Toronto should see a warm and sunny St. Patrick's Day. A perfect kickoff for patio season (or should I say Patty O'Season? Har har har.)

