Toronto is now having two St. Patrick's Days to make up for lost time

If you're an Irish expat in Toronto, a fan of Irish culture, a post-secondary student, or someone else who's just looking for an excuse to drink, party and wear green, 2022 is your lucky year, because the city is having not just one, but two official St. Patrick's Days.

The move, announced by Mayor John Tory on Wednesday, is to make up for lost time given that we all had to sacrifice the best things about our favourite major holidays in recent years due to the pandemic — namely, gathering with friends and family and taking part in parades, parties and other events.

While residents will surely be out and about on Thursday the 17th to observe St. Paddy's proper — amid a welcome hit of warm weather perfect for patios — they will also get a second excuse to mark the special day on Sunday, March 20, when the city's St. Patrick's Parade will take place for the first time since 2019.

I know people are looking forward to #StPatricksDay tomorrow and supporting our local restaurants and bars!



Encouraging residents to keep the celebrations going by proclaiming this Sunday as St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022 to go alongside the return of the #StPatricksDayParade. pic.twitter.com/GWXmgGDsoc — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 16, 2022

"While Thursday March 17 marks the 'official' St. Patrick's Day, Torontonians are owed a second St. Patrick's Day in 2022 and what better day than March 20, the day the parade returns to Toronto," Tory wrote in a release that formally proclaimed this Sunday as "St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022."

The mayor took to Twitter again this morning to wish everyone a great day, reminiscing about what has always been "one of Toronto's favourite and most fun events" in a video message.

"The parade, of course, is one of the most highly-anticipated events that kicks off a great year of events back live in person in 2022," he added, encouraging people to imbibe with a "liquid refresher" of a green beer or two today, and again on Sunday.

"Happy St. Patrick's Day and see you at the parade."

Happy #StPatricksDay! Today, we celebrate Irish culture and our wonderful Irish-Canadian community that calls Toronto home.



We'll be keeping the celebrations going this year, proclaiming this Sunday "St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022" to go alongside the return of @StPatricksTo. pic.twitter.com/x6QpfvtE50 — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 17, 2022

Along with said parade, there are a ton of festivities happening all weekend in honour of St. Paddy's, including dance parties, live shows and various Irish-style shindigs at the city's favourite Irish pubs. (You can even pay a visit to the city's impromptu green river.)

The fact that this will be the balmiest St. Patrick's Day the city has seen in more than a decade, paired with two years with no celebrations, is bound to mean people will be going extra hard.