Toronto temperatures to swing by 18 C within a few days next week

The weather in Toronto has been about as snowy, cold and wintry as it gets as of late, but the city will fortunately see some warmer temperatures next week.

With no more snow in the forecast until the middle of next week, The Weather Network is calling for a few consecutive days of sun starting tomorrow.

The weather will remain cold, however, with a high of -12 C expected for both Friday and Saturday and lows of -16 C.

Temperatures will then start to rise, with a high of -6 C predicted for Sunday and -5 C for Sunday.

A major pattern reversal is on the way for next week as we kick off the month of February.



Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are all meanwhile expected to reach highs of 2 C, meaning temperatures will swing by roughly 18 C between Saturday night and Tuesday, finally bringing us back above the freezing mark.

An "active and messy end to next week" is in the forecast, however, followed by a return of the freezing cold weather to which we've become accustomed. But it won't stay for long.

"As we look ahead into the second week of February, it looks like the weather pattern will make a second attempt at flipping around," meterologists say, "with colder weather returning to western Canada and milder weather surging back into Ontario and Quebec as we head towards mid-month."