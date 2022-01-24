Winter weather advisory issued for Toronto as snow slams the city again

Another snowy Monday commute is nearly in the books for Toronto... or so we sincerely hope as heavy snow once again makes roads messy and ripe for vehicular collisions.

While it's been snowing most of the day so far (albeit not nearly as heavily as it was during last Monday's historic blizzard,) Environment Canada only just issued a winter weather travel advisory at 5:08 p.m., with slippery conditions now really starting to gum up local traffic.

"Winter weather travel advisory in effect for late this afternoon and this evening," warned the weather agency. "Snow, heavy at times. Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm expected by tonight."

The advisory is expected to remain in effect until later Monday evening, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour possible in the City of Toronto.

"Southwesterly winds over Lake Ontario are expected to enhance snowfall rates, especially for areas closer to the lake shore," reads the alert.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

As much as 10 cm is expected to have fallen in Toronto by the time this current system passes, which wouldn't be too much of a problem if the city weren't still trying to dig itself out from last week's massive storm.

Environment Canada's forecast has the flurries ending around midnight before cleaning up. Winter will continue to rage in the days ahead, however, with temperatures expected to dip to 20 C on Tuesday night. And that's not including the wind chill.