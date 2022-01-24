Toronto bracing for up to 10 cm of snow as crews still dig out from the last storm

Still recovering from the winter wallop received last week, Toronto is now bracing for another dump of snow that could bring as much as 10 centimetres by the end of the day Monday.

Environment Canada's hourly forecast expects the snow to begin by noon, continuing until around 2 a.m., with the heaviest snowfall coming between 3 and 6 p.m.

You can expect to see snowfall totals of as low as 3-5 cm across the region on Monday, but some localized areas including a pocket east of downtown Toronto are forecasted to experience closer to 5-10 cm, falling at a rate of around 1-2 cm per hour.

Brisk wind & cold today; Snow this afternoon & evening; Widespread totals 3-5cm but 5-10cm east of Downtown Toronto & parts of Niagara due to lake enhancement from Lake Ontario & Erie; Partly sunny & flurries Tuesday; Frigid Wednesday! Colder than seasonal thru the weekend

It's not a worrying amount of snow on its own, but with countless bike lanes and sidewalks still impassable as crews race to clear blockages from last week's storm, even this low-to-mid-sized snowfall could be enough to cause issues.

Though it isn't going to result in schools being closed or transit lines shuttered for days like last week's historic blizzard, the latest snow forecast has triggered a travel advisory from Environment Canada. It's still not as bad as surrounding regions though, expected to see up to 30 cm today.

Env Can greyed out areas are travel advisories for 5-10cm of snow starting 9am in Windsor. Toronto around noon.

Env Can greyed out areas are travel advisories for 5-10cm of snow starting 9am in Windsor. Toronto around noon.

Red zones are snowsqualls (15-30cm) or extreme cold (minus 30 wind chill).

Monday's weather threatens to further complicate the drawn-out cleanup efforts that are still uncovering buried infrastructure a whole week after a whopping nine thousand tonnes of snow fell on the city in a day.

More SNOW on the way for the GTA exactly a week after that historic blizzard. Almost 9-thousand tonnes of snow has been removed from Toronto already. Up to 10cm more is possible for Toronto, Eastern GTA, Hamilton & Niagara all under a Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

Many in Toronto are clearly still bitter about the city's response to the last storm, which has faced criticism for its rollout and accusations of taking a reactive rather than proactive approach to snow management.

Will toronto PROACTIVELY salt the roads in preparation for today's snow storm...or is this a wait and see event also???????



Toronto has been buried for a week, but it's still far from the longest the city has been covered in a thick layer of snow. Pearson Airport recorded its ninth-snowiest streak of six consecutive January days with at least 20 cm of snow depth, which ended Monday with "only" 18 cm of snow depth.