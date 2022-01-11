Someone has been secretly filming people in a Toronto-area Walmart's change rooms

Attention all Walmart shoppers: Some creepy dude might have intimate photos of you on his phone right now — and I'm not talking about the sexy Snapchats you once sent to an ex at 5 a.m.

The Durham Regional Police Service is asking members of the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of videotaping and photographing multiple people while they were using the change rooms at a local Walmart.

Police say they were first called to the Walmart Superstore at 1899 Brock Rd. in Pickering around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4.

A man there had been busted "videotaping a female customer as she was using the change rooms," according to police, which led to the victim and her family members confronting the suspect.

Apparently, before fleeing the mall, the guy promised to delete any pictures of the female in question, but police say that "there were other photos on his cellphone of other possible victims."

Investigators at @DRPSWestDiv are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a voyeurism investigation in Pickering from last Tuesday.



News Release - https://t.co/KvSXAUrX66 pic.twitter.com/8E7vyxG10c — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 11, 2022

"A photograph of the suspect was obtained and investigators need the public's assistance to identify him," reads a release issued by the police service just east of Toronto on Tuesday.



"The suspect is described as male, Black, 20-25 years. He was wearing a baseball hat, puffy blue vest, red long-sleeved shirt underneath and beige baggy pants."

If you happen to recognize the inside of a Canadian Walmart change room on any websites you wouldn't admit to visiting in the near future, you should contact police.

This is far from the first incident of its kind to make headlines in the GTA; just a few months ago, a different man tried something similar at Vaughan Mills, and hidden cameras have been found in the washrooms at a few local restaurants.

Anyone with information about the Pickering Walmart incident or similar incidents of illegal voyeurism can contact Det. MacKinnon of the DRPS West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or submit their tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers for a potential $2,000 reward.