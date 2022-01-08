You can reserve an outdoor fire pit with lakeside views in Toronto

Outdoor fire pits are one of the last options we have left for small gatherings with restrictions closing up other alternatives like bars and restaurants, but fortunately you can reserve some in Toronto that have views of the lake.

Ontario Place has four fire pits in total, all of which can be reserved.

They're located at Trillium Park, North Cedar Cove, South Cedar Cove and directly lakeside on the southern part of East Island.

For seating, Trillium Park has large rocks and North Cedar Cove has logs and picnic tables, and South Cedar Cove and the East Island lakeside pit have Muskoka chairs.

Bookings can be made for the fire pits through an online system, all locations priced at $44.25. There are four slots per day for each pit, which start at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

You can reschedule your booking if there's bad weather, but make sure to show up otherwise because there are no refunds.

Once you pay for and finalize your booking, Ontario Place will send you one email with the ticket for your reservation and another with details about directions and parking.

You can also level up your fire pit experience with a firewood package or s'mores package available from nearby Hotel X. It's a good thing too, because you have to bring all your own firewood to the pits.

While they're appropriate for roasting s'mores, don't plan on cooking anything over the fires as they're not intended for that purpose. You won't be able to pair your marshmallows with booze, either, as alcohol isn't allowed.

As per current guidelines, the number of people permitted per fire pit is capped at 10.