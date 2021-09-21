Someone stopped their car to pee in a Toronto man's backyard in broad daylight

When you have to go, you have to go, but is it worth risking walking onto a person's property to do your business?

Someone did just that on Monday afternoon, stopping their car to pee in a Toronto man's backyard in broad daylight.

Chris Rutsey says he was standing in front of his kitchen window around 4:30 p.m. when he saw a man pull over near his driveway.

Rutsey, who lives in the primarily residential Deer Park area, says he saw a middle-aged man with a white hat approach his backyard.

"I thought that was really odd, so I went to the back room that faces my backyard, where my daughter was watching TV," Rutsey said.

Then, Rutsey saw the same man, in his backyard, with his pants undone, facing a tree and urinating.

"I banged on the window, he saw I was there and started running to his car," Rutsey said.

Rutsey chased after the man, asking him why he would do such a thing, and the man kept saying "sorry" over and over again.

At this point, the man was inside his car, but before driving off, Rutsey took a picture of the Lexus with his license plate to make a report to Toronto police.

"I'm right near Yonge and St. Clair, there's Tim Hortons and Starbucks and a bunch of other places where you could find a washroom," Rutsey said.

Rutsey says it took a long time for police to respond and claims the officer he spoke to when making the report didn't take him seriously, asking him, "do you really want to pursue this?".

blogTO asked Toronto police why an officer would deter Rutsey from reporting the incident, but they did not provide comment on the matter.

Two officers showed up at Rutsey's home around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning to collect a statement from him.

Toronto police did say that the man who urinated could face charges of trespassing and indecent exposure, depending on what police find in their investigation.