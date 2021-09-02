Pilots kick off practice for Toronto Air Show and people have concerns

Given that the CNE was forcibly cancelled in 2020 for only the second time in its 141 year history due to COVID-19, the Canadian International Air Show that takes place during the tail end of the 18-day event likewise had to go virtual.

This year, though the Ex actually should have been able to take place under the current provincial lockdown restrictions in Step 3, the end-of-summer tradition was again called off by the City of Toronto back in May, clearly a little prematurely.

But, the air show component of the fair is indeed returning this weekend, featuring some jaw-dropping daredevil moves from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF-18, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Royal Air Force Red Arrow and a number of other rare military and cilivian aircrafts.

As the pilots gear up for their big performance from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 5, they can already be witnessed tearing across the city's skies and over Lake Ontario, bobbing and weaving in rehearsal.

Though many look forward to the annual demonstration, some find the feats and the disturbance they cause a little too unnerving, and especially inconsiderate of certain vulnerable groups, such as those who have enlisted in or had to live through war.

Of particular concern this year are new refugees from Afghanistan who have had to flee their home country as the Taliban takes it over.

As such, complaints about the show are already abouding on social media, as they do every year.

Listening to the Toronto Air Show practicing over the city of Toronto this afternoon makes me wonder if it's a wise idea considering the Afghan refugees that just arrived in Canada likely suffer from PTSD. Even I get chills just by hearing the soaring engines of those planes. — mskhmdz (@mskhmdz) September 2, 2021

Along with the concern for newcomers who may be sensitive to the sounds of government jets is the concern for the environment, especially given the terrifying United Nations Report on Climate Change released just last month.

*military jet screams through Mississauga skies*



Ah yes, the Toronto Air Show.



Not that were in the midst of a #ClimateCrisis or, ya know, just brought thousands of refugees fleeing war here. Let's keep burning that pricey jet fuel, because it's fun. — Alison Forde (@natural_hero) September 2, 2021

There are also just the general grievances with the loud, off-putting commotion that the planes make as they race through the air, as well as the stomach-turning sight of their tricks.

are there concordes flying over toronto cause wtf was that noise in the sky i thought something was gonna hit my house — nora ✯ (@illicitscars) September 2, 2021

Some people claim the noise was enough to wake them up, prompting aa state of confusion until they remembered what time of year it is.

Forgot about the air show until these demon planes woke me up 🙄🤣 #toronto — A👑 (@nuhfriendly__) September 2, 2021

While others unfamiliar with the spectacle seem to have no idea what the heck is going on.

Still, there are those who are taking to social media to eagerly share footage of the stunts and express their awe at the pilots' skills.

...and many are clearly still excited for the show itself and what it represents to different people, as anachronistic as it may seem to some.

Did everyone in Toronto just hear the snow birds fly by. We were singing oh Canada at the Police against mandated vaccine protest and they flew by what a moment to remind me of this beautiful Country that we must all stand together to protect! #Toronto #NoVaccinePassportAnywhere — political orphan (@hardly_okay) September 2, 2021

As with anything, opinions on the matter seem to be extremely divided. But, the show will go on anyways in just a few days' time — so fair warning to anyone who is not a fan and may want to grab their earplugs or leave the city.