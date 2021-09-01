Toronto Air Show schedule and times for 2021

The Toronto Air Show 2021 will soon fill the skies above downtown Toronto.

If you live anywhere near the Exhibition grounds, then be prepared with some earplugs for the thunderous sounds of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Key dates and times

The Toronto Air Show is being held on September 4 and September 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both days. There will be a showcase of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF-18, the United States Air Force F35, a P-51 Mustang, and more.

Viewing locations

There will be 14 kms of viewing space between the Humber Bridge and the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in order to accommodate social distancing.

Due to restrictions, there will be no ticketed Exclusive Airshow Zone this year. There will be a free narrated live stream instead.

Parking will be available at Exhibition Place and Ontario Place. Public transit can also be taken to viewing locations.

Information on the live stream has not been announced but will be announced soon according to their website. An update about performers and other important information will be announced as soon as it becomes available.

Be prepared for the earsplitting show by bringing some earplugs, sunscreen and leaving the dogs and babies at home.