Ontario's minimum wage is going up but it's still not enough to afford to live in Toronto

The general minimum wage in Ontario is officially increasing by 10 cents an hour to $14.35 for most workers in the province this week, but as many residents have been pointing out, the meagre hike still doesn't earn people enough to be able to live in major cities like Toronto.

About a decade ago workers could afford to live in Vancouver & Toronto on minimum wage which was part of economic planning. But supporting big money & relying on real estate to support the economy govts failed to keep the cost of living in-line with living wage. #cdnpoli #vanpoli https://t.co/Ahd0K8OtRN — Vancouver For All (@vancouverforall) September 27, 2021

The province has gradually been raising base pay for a number of years now — both before and after a wage freeze by Premier Doug Ford in 2018 — with this next figure due to remain in place from Oct. 1, 2o21 to Sept. 22, 2022.

For the same period, student minimum wage will climb from $13.40 to $13.50 per hour, liquor servers minimum wage will rise from $12.45 to $12.55. The minimum pay for homeworkers, hunting and fishing and wilderness guides will likewise increase between 10 and 15 cents hourly.

$38k a year is $19 per Hour.

Ontario's minimum wage is $14 per hour roughly $28k a year.



The median individual income was $34,204 for Canada and $33,539 for Ontario.



And you cant afford to live in Toronto if you make less than 70k.



This is not sustainable. — Jermaine Jupiter | Career Coach & Tech Recruiter (@JermaineJupiter) September 9, 2021

For people in the general category, that amounts to $27,982 before income tax and other deductions, even if the person has full-time hours, receives two weeks fully paid vacation, is paid for all stat holidays and takes no additional time off.

To live in Toronto, renters have to make approximately $55,500–$61,000 pre-tax for room, board and other basic expenses depending on whether they drive or take transit, while homeowners must gross $88,000–$94,000, as of the beginning of 2020 — and costs of living have only gone up since then.

The NDP was pushing for a $20 minimum wage earlier this year that the LPC voted against. Instead, we're getting a federal minimum wage of $15/hour at the end of December which is not nearly enough. I made that in Toronto a near decade ago and could barely afford to live in a den. — a headache. (@petiteermite) August 22, 2021

If the hope is to own home in the city, experts estimate that residents have to have an annual household income of at least whopping $196,913 for a non-condo, or $131,387 for a condo.

And again, housing costs have risen since these July 2021 figures, with the average home in the GTA now well over the $1 million mark and expected to spike another $50,000 in just two months.

For renters, the average apartment in the GTA — not just Toronto proper — is currently lower than usual at $2,097 per month. One-bedrooms currently cost an average of $1,864 monthly, and are increasing fast.

The current minimum wage in Ontario is $14.35/hr.

The current price of an average 1 bedroom apartment in Toronto is $1836.

Total number of minimum wage hours to be able to afford JUST RENT: 127.94 HOURS. That's 32 hours a week just to afford a place to live. https://t.co/zFNZ26fx3D — 🏳️‍🌈stephanie malek (s/h)🏳️‍🌈 (@stephanie_malek) July 26, 2021

Though the raise is indeed a move in the right direction, it's clear that most don't see it as enough of a jump to keep up with housing, food and other costs that have swelled at far faster rates than wages have been able to keep up with.