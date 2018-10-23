Ontario freezing minimum wage for almost three years

The minimum wage in Ontario will be staying at $14. Earlier today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford decided to roll back the previous government's new labour protections.

Included in the rollback is the elimination of a planned minimum wage increase. The Liberal government under Kathleen Wynne set in motion an increase to $15 by next year.

#DougFord and @OntarioPCParty freezing minimum wage at $14 for 33 months. With inflation rates, that's a real wage cut upwards of 10 percent. This is the true Tory creed: attack our rights on the job so the rich can make even more for themselves #canlab #onpoli #15andFairness — Rankandfile.ca (@rankandfileca) October 23, 2018

The PCs are now freezing any increases for 33 months.

The new government is also revoking the two guaranteed paid sick days that were introduced with the new labour plans.

So screw the workers making the minimum wage but make sure your fellow businessmen can fatten the bottom line? Way to go Ontario, you elected Trump jr. — Maybe (@maybe_maybenot) October 23, 2018

Minister of Economic Development Jim Wilson says the department is looking to tie minimum age increases to the rate of inflation.

We should be outraged......MPP’s in Ontario cheering repeal of a bill that would give those working for minimum wage a chance to move up the scale just a little bit...... https://t.co/LQb3T25rRO — Con O'Mahony ن (@omahonycj) October 23, 2018

The new legislation reduces the number of personal leave days down to eight from ten, and entitles workers to three personal illness days, two bereavement days, and three family responsibility days.