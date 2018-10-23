City
ontario minimum wage

Ontario freezing minimum wage for almost three years

The minimum wage in Ontario will be staying at $14. Earlier today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford decided to roll back the previous government's new labour protections.

Included in the rollback is the elimination of a planned minimum wage increase. The Liberal government under Kathleen Wynne set in motion an increase to $15 by next year. 

The PCs are now freezing any increases for 33 months.

The new government is also revoking the two guaranteed paid sick days that were introduced with the new labour plans. 

Minister of Economic Development Jim Wilson says the department is looking to tie minimum age increases to the rate of inflation. 

The new legislation reduces the number of personal leave days down to eight from ten, and entitles workers to three personal illness days, two bereavement days, and three family responsibility days. 

Fight for 15 and Fairness

